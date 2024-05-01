NBA Awards: Brad Stevens è il miglior executive dell’anno

Il miglior executive della stagione 2023/24 è Brad Stevens, il President of Basketball Operations dei Boston Celtics.
Dopo aver allenato i biancoverdi per 8 stagioni, Stevens è al suo terzo anno dietro alla scrivania dei Celtics, e in questa stagione li ha portati ad avere il miglior record NBA (64-18) grazie anche alle aggiunte di Holiday e Porzingis.
Sam Presti degli Oklahoma City Thunder e Tim Connelly dei Minnesota Timberwolves si sono classificati secondo e terzo in questa speciale classifica.