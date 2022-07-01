NBA Free Agency recap: giorno 1

Tante firme nel primo giorno di mercato NBA, andiamo a vedere quali sono state. Per le news principali singole, visitate la sezione NBA del nostro sito. La notizia del giorno, comunque, è la richiesta di trade da parte di Kevin Durant!
NUOVI CONTRATTI
Bradley Beal, Wizards $251M x 5
Jalen Brunson, Knicks $104M x 4
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers $100M x 4
Luguentz Dort, Thunder $87.5M x 5
Bobby Portis, Bucks $48.6M x 4
Marvin Bagley III, Pistons $37M x 3
Chris Boucher, Raptors $35.3M x 3
P.J. Tucker, Sixers $33M x 3
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies $30MM x 2
Gary Payton II, Trail Blazers $28M x 3
Jae’Sean Tate, Rockets $22M x 3
Nicolas Batum, Clippers $22MM x 2
Mohamed Bamba, Magic $21M x 2
JaVale McGee, Mavericks $20M x 3
Nic Claxton, Nets $20M x 2
Malik Monk, Kings $19M x 2
Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves $18M x 2
Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks $16.7M x 2
Delon Wright, Wizards $16M x 2
Patty Mills, Nets $14.5M x 2
Victor Oladipo, Heat $11M x 1
Amir Coffey, Clippers $11M x 3
Dewayne Dedmon, Heat $9M x 2
Danuel House, Sixers $8.5M x 2
Andre Drummond, Bulls $6.6M x 2
Joe Ingles, Bucks $6.5M x 1
Lonnie Walker IV, Lakers $6.5M x 1
Kevin Knox, Pistons $6M x 2
Jevon Carter, Bucks $4.6M x 2
Damian Jones, Lakers biennale al minimo
Trevelin Queen, Sixers biennale al minimo
Troy Brown, Lakers annuale al minimo
DeAndre Jordan, Nuggets annuale al minimo
Mike Muscala, Thunder annuale al minimo
Juan Toscano-Anderson, Lakers annuale al minimo
Anthony Gill, Wizards biennale al minimo
Davon Reed, Nuggets biennale al minimo
Wesley Matthews, Bucks annuale al minimo
ESTENSIONI DI CONTRATTO:
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets $264M x 5
Devin Booker, Suns $214M x 4
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves $224M x 4
Ja Morant, Grizzlies $231M x 5
Gary Harris, Magic $26M x 2
Taurean Prince, Timberwolves $16M x 2
Thaddeus Young, Raptors $16M x 2
(pezzo ripreso da Hoopsrumors.com)