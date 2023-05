NBA Playoffs, G7: Jayson Tatum si traveste da Larry Bird, i Boston Celtics dominano i Sixers e volano in finale di Conference

Jayson Tatum is the 5th player in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98) to record 25+ points in the first half of a Game 7, joining:



Luka Doncic: 29 points (2021)

Luka Doncic: 27 points (2022)

Paul Pierce: 26 points (2008)

LeBron James: 26 points (2018)

Jamal Murray: 25 points… pic.twitter.com/Ee0qYriCpf