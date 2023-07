Nikola Mirotic – Barça, rescissione vicina. Olympiacos in pole position per il post Vezenkov

Nikola Mirotic and FC Barcelona are close to find an agreement for the end of contract (about 75%).

Olympiacos Piraeus is pushing to add him. Talks between 2 parts are very positive. 2 yrs/ 5.5 Mln € contract ready.#Basketball #Baloncesto #FCBarcelona #OlympiacosBC #Ολυμπιακός pic.twitter.com/w82w5GEPlg