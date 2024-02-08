Oklahoma City Thunder, in arrivo un veterano: trade con i Charlotte Hornets, preso Gordon Hayward. Vasilije Micic coinvolto nella trade

Matteo Andreani
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward vola ad OKC e sarà un nuovo giocatore degli Oklahoma City Thunder.

I dettagli della trade:

OKC riceve: Gordon Hayward

Hornets ricevono: Tre Mann, Davis Bertans e Vasilije Micic.