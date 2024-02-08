Oklahoma City Thunder, in arrivo un veterano: trade con i Charlotte Hornets, preso Gordon Hayward. Vasilije Micic coinvolto nella trade

HIGHLIGHTNBANews, Mercato e FocusOklahoma City Thunder, in arrivo un veterano: trade con i Charlotte Hornets, preso Gordon Hayward. Vasilije Micic coinvolto nella trade By Matteo Andreani - 8 Febbraio 2024 0 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailTelegram https://www.si.com Gordon Hayward vola ad OKC e sarà un nuovo giocatore degli Oklahoma City Thunder.The Oklahoma City Thunder are finalizing a trade to send G Tre Mann and F Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for Gordon Hayward, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8R72JA5SGR— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024The Thunder are including Vasilije Micic and draft compensation to the deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/IXEJ7ibaC1— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024I dettagli della trade: OKC riceve: Gordon HaywardHornets ricevono: Tre Mann, Davis Bertans e Vasilije Micic.