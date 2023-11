Olympiacos Pireo non si ferma sul mercato: è fatta per Filip Petrusev. Il serbo pronto a tornare in EuroLega con un triennale

Filip Petrušev to Olympiacos Piraeus is a done deal, official soon.



3 year contract.



Filip Petrusev had 2 offers from other teams in the EuroLeague.



Coach Bartzokas important for the choice. Sasha Vezenkov strongly advised him Oly.#EuroLeague #Transfers #Ολυμπιακός #nba https://t.co/oWbO6X13JG