Ribaltone Brooklyn Nets: scelto Ime Udoka che sarà liberato dai Celtics

By
Matteo Andreani
-
0
https://www.sportsnet.ca/

Ime Udoka é pronto a diventare il nuovo allenatore dei Brooklyn Nets. Udoka sostituirá l’esonerato Steve Nash.


I Celtics lasceranno libero Udoka, dopo lo scandalo che lo ha convolto questa estate, senza alcun buyout.