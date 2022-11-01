Ribaltone Brooklyn Nets: scelto Ime Udoka che sarà liberato dai Celtics

HIGHLIGHTNBANews, Mercato e FocusRibaltone Brooklyn Nets: scelto Ime Udoka che sarà liberato dai Celtics By Matteo Andreani - 1 Novembre 2022 0 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailTelegram https://www.sportsnet.ca/ Ime Udoka é pronto a diventare il nuovo allenatore dei Brooklyn Nets. Udoka sostituirá l’esonerato Steve Nash.The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said. https://t.co/lFeHY8hUiS— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022I Celtics lasceranno libero Udoka, dopo lo scandalo che lo ha convolto questa estate, senza alcun buyout.