Rissa Real Madrid-Partizan Belgrado: Le penalità di EuroLeague. 5 giornate a Yabusele! Puniti anche Punter, Lessort e Deck

EuroLeague ha comunicato di aver squalificato i giocatori del Real Madrid Guerschon Yabusele (5 giornate) e Gabriel Deck (1 giornata).

Puniti anche Kevin Punter (2 giornate) e Mathias Lessort (1 giornata) del Partizan Belgrado.

CAOS IN MADRID.

Very bad attitude by Real Madrid players who want to end the game in a real fight against Partizan Belgrade.

Not the way we want to see a EuroLeague game.#Basketball #Baloncesto #EuroLeague #Partizan #Belgrade #RealMadrid #Fight #Caos pic.twitter.com/Ap1UYVl2xf — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) April 27, 2023

BREAKING:

EuroLeague Disciplinary judge:

Guerschon Yabusele 5 games suspended

Gabriel Deck 1 game suspended.

Kevin Punter 2 games suspended.

Mathias Lessort 1 game suspended.



Real Madrid and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade have received a fine of €50,000 each for the… — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) April 28, 2023

Qui il comunicato di EuroLeague:

The Euroleague Basketball Independent Disciplinary Judge, having reviewed the incidents from Game 2 of the playoff series between Real Madrid and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade, has issued the following decisions.

Real Madrid and Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade have received a fine of €50,000 each for the unsportsmanlike conduct by both teams preventing the normal conclusion of the game in accordance with Article 29.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code

Guershon Yabusele has been sanctioned with a 5-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code

Kevin Punter has been sanctioned with a 2-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code

Gabriel Deck has been sanctioned with a 1-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code

Matthias Lessort has been sanctioned with a 1-game suspension in accordance with Article 27.1.a) of the Euroleague Basketball Disciplinary Code

The above decisions are not subject to appeal, due to the nature of the exceptional proceeding for occurring in a non-round robin phase