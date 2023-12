Shabazz Napier – Olimpia Milano, clamoroso ritorno di fiamma. Coach Sfairopoulos annuncia il trasferimento

BREAKING:

Shabazz Napier to Olimpia Milano



Coach Ioannis Sfairpoulos confirmed that Napier is going to Milan:

"He's no longer with us, he's moving to Olimpia Milano"#Basketball #Baloncesto #Transfers #EuroLeague #Milan #Olimpia #CrvenaZvezda #RedStarhttps://t.co/LvJjAWnMiN