Tyler Dorsey and Olympiacos Piraeus are ready to come back together again.



Ready a two-year contract, 2.2 million $ + bonus.



The guard with a Greek passport won’t be part of the next Fenerbahçe Beko Istanbul roster.#Basketball #Transfers #EuroLeague #Olympiacos #ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ pic.twitter.com/m752RIQPdR