Serie B – I risultati degli anticipi del quinto turno di campionato

SERIE B OLD WILD WEST GIRONE A 2022/23 – Anticipi 5^ giornata
Junior Casale Monferrato-Cipir College Basketball Borgomanero 63-88
Mamy.eu Oleggio-Unicusano Pielle Livorno 74-92
Paffoni Fulgor Omegna-Esse Solar Gallarate 69-61
SERIE B OLD WILD WEST GIRONE B 2022/23 – Anticipo 5^ giornata
Civitus Allianz Vicenza-Pontoni Monfalcone 66-55
SERIE B OLD WILD WEST GIRONE C 2022/23 – Anticipo 5^ giornata
Sinermatic Ozzano-La Patrie San Miniato 76-67
SERIE B OLD WILD WEST GIRONE D 2022/23 – Anticipo 5^ giornata
IVPC Del Fes Avellino-Ble Juvecaserta 65-76