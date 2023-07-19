SERIE B UFFICIALE – Virtus Imola ingaggia Jouzas Balciunas

Torna a sventolare la bandiera lituana al PalaRuggi: la Virtus Imola festeggia la firma dell’accordo con Jouzas Balciunas, play/guardia che cercherà di ricalcare le gesta del suo connazionale Domantas Seskus che su questo parquet fece impazzire i tifosi gialloneri nella stagione della promozione storica in serie B.

Classe 1994, 188 centimetri, originario di Siauliai in Lituania, Jouzas Balciunas ha già giocato in Italia: nei 3 campionati di serie C Gold disputati, ha mantenuto una media di 21 punti a partita, passando dai 26 di Salerno (52 punti a referto in sole 2 presenze nel 2019/20, prima di passare al Jait in A2 francese) ai 21,1 e 20,5 di Spezia (nel biennio 2021-23) dove, invece, giocò a pieno ritmo entrambe le stagioni.

Dopo aver sviluppato la passione e la tecnica cestistica nel proprio Paese, Jouzas Balciunas ha iniziato presto a viaggiare per il mondo, laureandosi, tra l’altro, negli Stati Uniti al Thrinity Christian College dell’Illinois. Dopo un biennio di buon livello nella NCAA, tornò in Lituania in serie A2 al Telsiu Telsai e al Jovanos Jovana, con una apparizione in serie A1 al Kedainiu Nevezis, prima delle esperienze italiane.

Cestista di gran talento che viaggia in carriera ben oltre al 40% da 3 punti e attorno al 95% ai liberi, mantenendo visione di gioco e colpi in grado di “spezzare” il match grazie, soprattutto, al tiro chirurgico dall’arco. Chiaramente alla prima esperienza in serie B nazionale, dovrà innanzitutto, “tarare” il suo talento con il livello della categoria, quindi entrare in sintonia con il resto del gruppo giallonero.

Jouzas Balciunas, benvenuto alla Virtus Imola! Cosa ti ha convinto ad accettare la proposta della Società?

“Grazie per le belle parole. La decisione non è stata difficile. Avevo già degli amici che conoscevano e mi parlavano di Imola (Seskus è uno dei miei migliori amici) e avevano grandi cose da dire sulla città e sulla Società. E alla fine, il mio obiettivo era giocare a un livello più alto, quindi, una volta che ho visto gli incredibili tifosi e visto che Imola gioca ad alto livello, la mia decisione è stata facile da prendere”.

Hai già sviluppato tante esperienze sia in Lituania che negli Stati Uniti, oltre che a Spezia: quali sono i tuoi ricordi più importanti della tua carriera?

“Un ricordo che spicca maggiormente è stato ottenere la promozione con lo Spezia la scorsa stagione. Ma la parte migliore di questo gioco è incontrare nuove persone e costruire relazioni per la vita”.

Le tue caratteristiche sono il tiro da 3 punti e la gestione del gioco. Altre?

“Queste sono alcune delle mie doti migliori, ma mi piace anche la pressione nel migliorare me stesso e coloro che mi circondano, costruire fiducia nei miei compagni di squadra. Son cose che potrebbero non mostrarsi nelle statistiche, ma si vedranno nella psicologia della squadra”.

Quali sono i tuoi principali obiettivi in stagione?

“In ogni squadra in cui gioco l'obiettivo è lo stesso: essere CAMPIONI. E trovare un modo durante la stagione per raggiungere questo obiettivo”.

Un saluto ai tifosi della Virtus Imola?

“Alcune persone e fan mi hanno contattato con messaggi di benvenuto. Con tutto il cuore vi dico GRAZIE!!! Non vedo l’ora di indossare la divisa e rappresentare questa squadra e questa città, per rappresentare voi, i tifosi. Sono entusiasta di vedervi al PalaRuggi e anche in giro per la città”.

The Lithuanian flag is flying again at PalaRuggi: Virtus Imola celebrates the signing of the agreement with Jouzas Balciunas, play guard who will try to follow the exploits of his compatriot Domantas Seskus who drove the yellow and black fans crazy on this parquet in the historic promotion season in series B. Born in 1994, 188 centimeters, originally from Siauliai in Lithuania, Jouzas Balciunas has already played in Italy: in the 3 Serie C Gold championships played, he maintained an average of 21 points per game, passing from 26 in Salerno (52 points on the scoresheet in only 2 appearances in 2019/20, before moving to Jait in the French A2) at 21.1 and 20.5 in Spezia (in the two-year period 2021-23) where, instead, he played at full speed both seasons. After developing his passion and basketball technique in his own country, Jouzas Balciunas soon began traveling the world, graduating, among other things, in the United States at Thrinity Christian College in Illinois. After two years of good level in the NCAA, he returned to Lithuania in Serie A2 at Telsiu Telsai and Jovanos Jovana, with an appearance in Serie A1 at Kedainiu Nevezis, before the Italian experiences. Very talented basketball player who travels in his career well over 40% from 3 points and around 95% with free throws, maintaining game vision and shots capable of "breaking" the match thanks, above all, to surgical shooting from the bow. Clearly in his first experience in national Serie B, he will first of all have to "calibrate" his talent with the level of the category, then get in tune with the rest of the group.

Jouzas Balciunas, welcome to Virtus Imola! What convinced you to accept the Virtus proposal?

“Thank you for the kind words. The decision wasn’t difficult. I already had some friends who knew and told me about Imola (Seskus is one of my good friends) and they had great things to say about the city and the association. And ultimately, my goal was to play at higher level. So once I saw the incredible fans and that Imola plays at high level, my decision was made”.

You have already developed many experiences both in Lithuania and in the United States, as well as in Spezia: what are your most important memories of your career? “One memory that stands out more was getting the promotion with Spezia last season. But the best part about this game is meeting new people and building relationships for life”. Your characteristics are 3-point shooting and game management. More? “Those are some of my strong suites, but I also enjoy the pressure of improving myself and those around me. Building confidence in my teammates. Which may not show in the stats but it will show in the psychology of the team”. What are your main goals to achieve this season? “Every team that I play for the goal is the same: to be CHAMPIONS. And to find a way during the season to achieve that”. A greeting to Virtus Imola fans?

“Some of the people and fans have been reaching out to me with welcome messages. With my whole heart I say THANK YOU!!! I look forward to putting on the uniform and represent this team and city, to represent you – the fans. I’m excited to see you at PalaRuggi and also around the city”.

Carlo Dall’Aglio

Responsabile Area Comunicazione

Virtus Imola