Donte DiVincenzo: “I would really like to play for Italy this summer. Italian passport almost ready”

Donte DiVincenzo opens to play for Italy this summer and he would be more than happy to be able to play the Olympics (also PreOlympics) with Italy.

Di Vincenzo to the NY Post:

“I would really like to play for Italy. I honestly don’t know if it’s possible logistically and everything else, but if it were possible, I would love to be able to play for Italy.”

New York Knicks guard continues:

“There are various factors, but it’s something I would really like. I talked about it with my family and my agent, I would like to be able to represent Italy.”

Donte DiVincenzo admitted that he has almost finished the paperwork to obtain an Italian passport:

“The procedures for the Italian passport are well underway, there should be very little left. Then I hope that there will be all the conditions to be able to play for Italy at the next Olympics (and pre-Olympics).”

