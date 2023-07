Ayo Dosunmu prolunga con i Chicago Bulls

NBA Rumors: Could the Bulls sign Christian Wood?@KCJHoop and @thetonygill discuss if the Bulls are interested in signing Christian Wood and how he would fit on this team.



Bulls Talk Pod👀🔴

🎥: https://t.co/yUyxJ97NmX

🎧: https://t.co/vJ0BCLugQY pic.twitter.com/EjTos727nx