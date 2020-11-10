NBA News, Mercato e Focus

Draft NBA, ecco gli 84 iscritti ufficialmente

Da questi usciranno le 60 scelte al draft NBA del prossimo 18 novembre.

di La Redazione
USA Today Sports
La NBA ha ufficializzato le date della stagione 2020/21, a partire dal draft NBA del prossimo 18 novembre. C’erano tantissimi iscritti, soprattutto internazionali, ma ieri era il giorno ultimo per ritirarsi dalla lista e quindi i nomi definitivi sono 84. Attraverso colloqui e allenamenti, i giovani talenti proveranno ad entrare tra i primi sessanta del draft NBA, mentre 24 saranno inevitabilmente undrafted.

I giocatori del college sono ben 71, mentre di internazionali solamente 13: tra gli altri, si sono ritirati all’ultimo Arturs Kurucs e Sander Raieste (Baskonia), Njegos Sikiras (Fuenlabrada, ma scuola Stella Azzurra Roma), Henri Drell (Pesaro), Uros Trifunovic (Partizan) e Filip Petrusev (Mega SoccerBet). Restano dentro Paul Eboua e Leandro Bolmaro, oltre al nostro Nico Mannion.

Ecco la lista completa, in ordine meramente alfabetico.

Giocatori del College:

  1. Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis (freshman)
  2. Milan Acquaah, G, California Baptist (junior)
  3. Ty-Shon Alexander, G, Creighton (junior)
  4. Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina (freshman)
  5. Brendan Bailey, F, Marquette (sophomore)
  6. Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova (sophomore)
  7. Tyler Bey, F, Colorado (junior)
  8. Jermaine Bishop, G, Norfolk State (junior)
  9. Dachon Burke, G, Nebraska (junior)
  10. Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke (freshman)
  11. Nate Darling, G, Delaware (junior)
  12. Lamine Diane, F, Cal State Northridge (sophomore)
  13. Devon Dotson, G, Kansas (sophomore)
  14. Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia (freshman)
  15. CJ Elleby, F, Washington State (sophomore)
  16. Malik Fitts, F, Saint Mary’s (junior)
  17. Malachi Flynn, G, San Diego State (junior)
  18. Josh Green, G/F, Arizona (freshman)
  19. Ashton Hagans, G, Kentucky (sophomore)
  20. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State (sophomore)
  21. Josh Hall, F, Moravian Prep (N/A)
  22. Rayshaun Hammonds, F, Georgia (junior)
  23. Jalen Harris, G, Nevada (junior)
  24. Niven Hart, G, Fresno State (freshman)
  25. Nate Hinton, G/F, Houston (sophomore)
  26. Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse (junior)
  27. Isaiah Joe, G, Arkansas (sophomore)
  28. Dakari Johnson, G, Cape Fear CC (freshman)
  29. C.J. Jones, G, Middle Tennessee (junior)
  30. Mason Jones, G, Arkansas (junior)
  31. Tre Jones, G, Duke (sophomore)
  32. Saben Lee, G, Vanderbilt (junior)
  33. Michael Lenoir, G, Creating Young Minds Academy (N/A)
  34. Kira Lewis, G, Alabama (sophomore)
  35. Nico Mannion, G, Arizona (freshman)
  36. Naji Marshall, F, Xavier (junior)
  37. Kenyon Martin Jr., F, IMG Academy (N/A)
  38. Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky (freshman)
  39. Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington (freshman)
  40. Isiaha Mike, F, SMU (junior)
  41. EJ Montgomery, F, Kentucky (sophomore)
  42. Aaron Nesmith, G, Vanderbilt (sophomore)
  43. Zeke Nnaji, F, Arizona (freshman)
  44. Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville (junior)
  45. Nikolaos Okekuoyen, C, Ridgeview Prep
  46. Onyeka Okongwu, F/C, USC (freshman)
  47. Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn (freshman)
  48. Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota (sophomore)
  49. Reggie Perry, F, Mississippi State (sophomore)
  50. Nate Pierre-Louis, G, Temple (junior)
  51. Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky (sophomore)
  52. Jahmi’us Ramsey, G, Texas Tech (freshman)
  53. Paul Reed, F, DePaul (junior)
  54. Nick Richards, F/C, Kentucky (junior)
  55. Jay Scrubb, G, John A. Logan College (sophomore)
  56. Jalen Smith, F, Maryland (sophomore)
  57. Cassius Stanley, G, Duke (freshman)
  58. Isaiah Stewart, F/C, Washington (freshman)
  59. Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford (freshman)
  60. Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State (junior)
  61. Obi Toppin, F, Dayton (sophomore)
  62. Jordan Tucker, F, Butler (sophomore)
  63. Devin Vassell, G, Florida State (sophomore)
  64. Nick Weatherspoon, G, Mississippi State (junior)
  65. Kaleb Wesson, F/C, Ohio State (junior)
  66. Kahlil Whitney, F, Kentucky (freshman)
  67. Emmitt Williams, F, LSU (sophomore)
  68. Patrick Williams, F, Florida State (freshman)
  69. James Wiseman, C, Memphis (freshman)
  70. Robert Woodard II, F, Mississippi State (sophomore)
  71. Omer Yurtseven, C, Georgetown (junior)

Giocatori internazionali:

La nazione indica dove ha giocato nell’ultima stagione, non per forza la sua nazionalità.

  1. Deni Avdija, F, Israele (2001)
  2. Adrian Bogucki, C, Polonia (2000)
  3. Leandro Bolmaro, F, Spagna (2000)
  4. Imru Duke, F, Spagna (1999)
  5. Paul Eboua, F, Italia (2000)
  6. Killian Hayes, G, Germania (2001)
  7. Vit Krejci, G, Spagna (2000)
  8. Yam Madar, G, Israele (2000)
  9. Theo Maledon, G, Francia (2001)
  10. Karim Mane, G, Canada (2000)
  11. Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Grecia (2001)
  12. Marko Simonovic, C, Serbia (1999)
  13. Mouhamed Thiam, C, Francia (2001)

(lista ripresa da Hoopsrumors.com)

