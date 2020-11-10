Draft NBA, ecco gli 86 iscritti ufficialmente

La NBA ha ufficializzato le date della stagione 2020/21, a partire dal draft NBA del prossimo 18 novembre. C’erano tantissimi iscritti, soprattutto internazionali, ma ieri era il giorno ultimo per ritirarsi dalla lista e quindi i nomi definitivi sono 86. Attraverso colloqui e allenamenti, i giovani talenti proveranno ad entrare tra i primi sessanta del draft NBA, mentre 26 saranno inevitabilmente undrafted.
I giocatori del college sono ben 71, mentre di internazionali solamente 15: tra gli altri, si sono ritirati all’ultimo Arturs Kurucs e Sander Raieste (Baskonia), Njegos Sikiras (Fuenlabrada, ma scuola Stella Azzurra Roma), Henri Drell (Pesaro), Uros Trifunovic (Partizan) e Filip Petrusev (Mega SoccerBet). Restano dentro Paul Eboua e Leandro Bolmaro, oltre al nostro Nico Mannion.
Ecco la lista completa, in ordine meramente alfabetico.
Giocatori del College:
- Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis (freshman)
- Milan Acquaah, G, California Baptist (junior)
- Ty-Shon Alexander, G, Creighton (junior)
- Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina (freshman)
- Brendan Bailey, F, Marquette (sophomore)
- Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova (sophomore)
- Tyler Bey, F, Colorado (junior)
- Jermaine Bishop, G, Norfolk State (junior)
- Dachon Burke, G, Nebraska (junior)
- Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke (freshman)
- Nate Darling, G, Delaware (junior)
- Lamine Diane, F, Cal State Northridge (sophomore)
- Devon Dotson, G, Kansas (sophomore)
- Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia (freshman)
- CJ Elleby, F, Washington State (sophomore)
- Malik Fitts, F, Saint Mary’s (junior)
- Malachi Flynn, G, San Diego State (junior)
- Josh Green, G/F, Arizona (freshman)
- Ashton Hagans, G, Kentucky (sophomore)
- Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State (sophomore)
- Josh Hall, F, Moravian Prep (N/A)
- Rayshaun Hammonds, F, Georgia (junior)
- Jalen Harris, G, Nevada (junior)
- Niven Hart, G, Fresno State (freshman)
- Nate Hinton, G/F, Houston (sophomore)
- Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse (junior)
- Isaiah Joe, G, Arkansas (sophomore)
- Dakari Johnson, G, Cape Fear CC (freshman)
- C.J. Jones, G, Middle Tennessee (junior)
- Mason Jones, G, Arkansas (junior)
- Tre Jones, G, Duke (sophomore)
- Saben Lee, G, Vanderbilt (junior)
- Michael Lenoir, G, Creating Young Minds Academy (N/A)
- Kira Lewis, G, Alabama (sophomore)
- Nico Mannion, G, Arizona (freshman)
- Naji Marshall, F, Xavier (junior)
- Kenyon Martin Jr., F, IMG Academy (N/A)
- Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky (freshman)
- Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington (freshman)
- Isiaha Mike, F, SMU (junior)
- EJ Montgomery, F, Kentucky (sophomore)
- Aaron Nesmith, G, Vanderbilt (sophomore)
- Zeke Nnaji, F, Arizona (freshman)
- Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville (junior)
- Nikolaos Okekuoyen, C, Ridgeview Prep
- Onyeka Okongwu, F/C, USC (freshman)
- Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn (freshman)
- Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota (sophomore)
- Reggie Perry, F, Mississippi State (sophomore)
- Nate Pierre-Louis, G, Temple (junior)
- Immanuel Quickley, G, Kentucky (sophomore)
- Jahmi’us Ramsey, G, Texas Tech (freshman)
- Paul Reed, F, DePaul (junior)
- Nick Richards, F/C, Kentucky (junior)
- Jay Scrubb, G, John A. Logan College (sophomore)
- Jalen Smith, F, Maryland (sophomore)
- Cassius Stanley, G, Duke (freshman)
- Isaiah Stewart, F/C, Washington (freshman)
- Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford (freshman)
- Xavier Tillman, F/C, Michigan State (junior)
- Obi Toppin, F, Dayton (sophomore)
- Jordan Tucker, F, Butler (sophomore)
- Devin Vassell, G, Florida State (sophomore)
- Nick Weatherspoon, G, Mississippi State (junior)
- Kaleb Wesson, F/C, Ohio State (junior)
- Kahlil Whitney, F, Kentucky (freshman)
- Emmitt Williams, F, LSU (sophomore)
- Patrick Williams, F, Florida State (freshman)
- James Wiseman, C, Memphis (freshman)
- Robert Woodard II, F, Mississippi State (sophomore)
- Omer Yurtseven, C, Georgetown (junior)
Giocatori internazionali:
La nazione indica dove ha giocato nell’ultima stagione, non per forza la sua nazionalità.
- Deni Avdija, F, Israele (2001)
- Adrian Bogucki, C, Polonia (2000)
- Leandro Bolmaro, F, Spagna (2000)
- Imru Duke, F, Spagna (1999)
- Paul Eboua, F, Italia (2000)
- Killian Hayes, G, Germania (2001)
- Vit Krejci, G, Spagna (2000)
- Yam Madar, G, Israele (2000)
- Theo Maledon, G, Francia (2001)
- Karim Mane, G, Canada (2000)
- Sergi Martinez, F, Spagna (1999)
- Joel Parra, F, Spagna (2000)
- Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Grecia (2001)
- Marko Simonovic, C, Serbia (1999)
- Mouhamed Thiam, C, Francia (2001)
