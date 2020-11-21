Gli Hornets taglieranno Batum per firmare Hayward

Per il francese, che aveva accettato la player option, Charlotte spenderà 9 milioni annui per non averlo a roster per 3 anni
di Brenno Graziani
PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 3: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz drives against Nicolas Batum #88 of the Portland Trail Blazers on February 3, 2015 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)