I premi della stagione NBA secondo ESPN

Gli insiders americani di ESPN hanno detto la loro sui premi stagionali della NBA. Ormai siamo praticamente sicuri che la stagione riprenderà in unica sede al Walt Disney Land Resort di Orlando, ma non si sa ancora se con Playoffs diretti – normali a 16 squadre o ampliati a 22 – o con una finestra di partite per arrivare al fatidico numero di 70 giocate, corrispondenti ai termini fissati per i diritti TV.
Ecco i premi secondo gli esperti di ESPN:
MVP – Most Valuable Player
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 85%
- LeBron James: 12%
- Luka Doncic: 3%
Altri voti per: Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic
ROY – Rookie Of the Year
- Ja Morant: 91%
- Zion Williamson: 9%
Altri voti per: RJ Barrett, Coby White, Matisse Thybulle, Eric Paschall, PJ Washington, Rui Hachimura
COY – Coach Of the Year
- Nick Nurse: 53%
- Billy Donovan: 18%
- Mike Budenholzer: 18%
- Frank Vogel: 6%
Altri voti per: Doc Rivers, Brad Stevens, Michael Malone, Nate McMillan
Sixth Man of the Year
- Montrezl Harrell: 35%
- Lou Williams: 29%
- Dennis Schroder: 26%
Altri voti per: Dwight Howard, Davis Bertans, Bogdan Bogdanovic
MIP – Most Improved Player
- Bam Adebayo: 35%
- Brandon Ingram: 35%
- Devonte’ Graham: 12%
- Luka Doncic: 9%
Altri voti per: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Markelle Fultz, Jaylen Brown, Trae Young
DPOY – Defensive Player Of the Year
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: 50%
- Anthony Davis: 38%
- Rudy Gobert: 9%
Altri voti per: Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Smart
