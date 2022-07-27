Dwight Howard è free-agent dopo 18 stagioni in NBA, ma sembra che i Brooklyn Nets abbiano espresso interesse nei suoi confronti e possano offrirgli un contratto in off-season.
Howard si è detto a sua volta molto propenso ad accettare un’eventuale offerta dei Nets, dopo l’ultima stagione non entusiasmante in maglia Lakers.
Interesse reciproco tra Brooklyn Nets e Dwight Howard
