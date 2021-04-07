Kawhi Leonard dovrebbe rimanere ai Los Angeles Clippers, firmando un ricco rinnovo in estate quando sarà free agent. Lo afferma l’insider Sam Amick di The Athletic.

Leonard è il free agent più ambito della prossima sessione di mercato, dopo tre anni ai Clippers. Il 30enne sta viaggiando a 25.8 punti, 6.7 rimbalzi, 5 assists e 1.8 rubate, tirando con il 52% dal campo ed il 39% dall’arco.

