Matthew Dellavedova ha deciso di lasciare la NBA per tornare nella sua Australia: il 31enne play ex Cavs e Bucks ha trovato un accordo con i Melbourne United. Ha firmato un pluriennale.
Inoltre farà parte anche della nazionale australiana che proverà a vincere una medaglia olimpica a Tokyo.
DELLY SIGNS WITH UNITED— Melbourne United (@MelbUnitedHQ) July 9, 2021
We are pleased to announce that Australian basketball superstar Matthew Dellavedova has signed with Melbourne United on a 3-year deal.
