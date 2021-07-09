Matthew Dellavedova ha deciso di lasciare la NBA per tornare nella sua Australia: il 31enne play ex Cavs e Bucks ha trovato un accordo con i Melbourne United. Ha firmato un pluriennale.

Inoltre farà parte anche della nazionale australiana che proverà a vincere una medaglia olimpica a Tokyo.

DELLY SIGNS WITH UNITED

We are pleased to announce that Australian basketball superstar Matthew Dellavedova has signed with Melbourne United on a 3-year deal.

Read the full story here ⬇️