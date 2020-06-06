Michael Jordan contro il razzismo! 100 milioni di dollari per il Black Lives Matter

Michael Jordan e il suo Brand dicono No al razzismo.

Il Jordan Brand, con in prima persona Michael Jordan, ha deciso di donare 100 milioni di dollari in 10 anni in favore alla lotta per l’eguaglianza razziale, la giustizia sociale e il maggiore accesso all’educazione.

“Jordan Brand siamo noi, la comunità nera.”

Qui di seguito il comunicato per intero:

“Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community.

Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next.

It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.

Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.

Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and his Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

“Through our Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism. But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” said Craig Williams, President of our Brand. “There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility.“