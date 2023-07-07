NBA® 2K24 disponibile in tutto il mondo dall’8 settembre | Kobe Bryant in copertina



Ci vediamo in campo: NBA® 2K24 celebra il leggendario Kobe Bryant come atleta di copertina di quest’anno

Festeggia i 25 anni della pluripremiata serie NBA 2K con una nuova ed esclusiva Anniversary Edition ricca di contenuti e ricompense, tra cui un abbonamento di 12 mesi a NBA League Pass e un bonus preordine per la Summer League a tempo limitato. Oltre a una serie di novità, NBA 2K24 offrirà il cross play*, una nuova modalità di gioco Mamba Moments e un salto di qualità a livello tecnologico.

New York, NY – 7 luglio 2023 – Oggi, 2K ha annunciato che Kobe Bryant, 18 volte All-Star, 5 volte Campione NBA, 2 volte MVP Finals, 2 volte Medaglia d’oro Olimpica, miglior realizzatore di tutti i tempi dei Los Angeles Lakers e membro del Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, sarà l’atleta di copertina di NBA® 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition e Black Mamba Edition.

NBA 2K24 sarà disponibile in tutto il mondo l’8 settembre su tutte le piattaforme e sarà compatibile con il cross play per PlayStation® 5 (PS5®) e Xbox Series X|S.

“Celebrando i 25 anni di NBA 2K con Kobe Bryant, ricordiamo la sua eredità e l’impatto generazionale che ha avuto sul gioco del basket“, ha dichiarato Greg Thomas, presidente di Visual Concepts. “Mentre lasciamo il segno nella storia del franchise, NBA 2K24 guarda al futuro per portare un salto innovativo nella tecnologia e introdurre caratteristiche richieste dalla community, come il cross play“.

Per celebrare il ritorno di Kobe sulla copertina di NBA 2K, i giocatori potranno canalizzare la mentalità del Mamba che è in loro nella nuovissima modalità Mamba Moments, ricreare alcune delle performance più accattivanti di Kobe e progredire nel suo viaggio da giovane fenomeno a uno dei più grandi giocatori di tutti i tempi. Inoltre, NBA 2K24 introdurrà ProPLAY, una nuova e rivoluzionaria tecnologia che trasporta i video NBA direttamente nel gameplay di NBA 2K24. ProPLAY offre animazioni e movimenti presi direttamente dal campo NBA per raggiungere un grande realismo su PS5 e Xbox Series X|S. Ulteriori dettagli su Mamba Moments e ProPLAY saranno resi noti nel corso dell’estate.

NBA 2K24 offrirà tre edizioni del gioco in diversi formati sia digitali che fisici: una Kobe Bryant Edition, una leggendaria Black Mamba Edition e una nuovissima ed esclusiva 25th Anniversary Edition, che includerà un abbonamento di 12 mesi a NBA League Pass. Tutte le edizioni di NBA 2K24 sono già disponibili per il preordine**:

La nuovissima 25th Anniversary Edition , a tiratura limitata, sarà disponibile fino al 10 settembre 2023 su PS5, PlayStation® 4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e PC. L’esclusiva 25th Anniversary Edition include un abbonamento di 12 mesi a NBA League Pass, un

La Black Mamba Edition sarà disponibile su PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC insieme a 100K di valuta virtuale e contenuti MyTEAM***, tra cui 15K di punti MyTEAM; un nuovissimo Option Pack Box 2K24; un Box da 10 MyTEAM Promo Pack; una Carta Kobe Bryant Cover Star Zaffiro (24 era); una Scarpa Diamante; 1 Pack Carte Coach Rubino; e una nuova moneta XP doppia, da 2 ore; oltre a contenuti La mia CARRIERA, tra cui 10x 6 tipi di potenziamenti abilità La mia CARRIERA; 10x 3 tipi di potenziamenti Gatorade; una moneta XP doppia, da 2 ore; 4 magliette La mia CARRIERA, uno zaino, uno skateboard elettrico e sleeves da braccio.

sarà disponibile su PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S. L’accesso dual-gen è incluso per la Black Mamba Edition e la 25th Anniversary Edition su PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One e fornisce una versione del gioco per ogni generazione di console all’interno della stessa famiglia.

Visita il sito ufficiale di NBA 2K24 per ulteriori informazioni. Rimanete sintonizzati per ulteriori annunci sulle novità di NBA 2K24.

Sviluppato da Visual Concepts, NBA 2K24 è classificato PEGI 3+. Per ulteriori informazioni su NBA 2K24, visitare il sito https://nba.2k.com/2k24/.

Segui NBA 2K su TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube e Facebook per le ultime notizie su NBA 2K24.

Visual Concepts è uno studio 2K. 2K è un’etichetta editoriale di Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Per accedere alle funzioni online è necessario un account.

Visita http://www.take2games.com/legal e http://www.take2games.com/privacy per ulteriori dettagli.

*Crossplay disponibile solo su NBA 2K24 New Gen. È necessario un account NBA 2K, una connessione a Internet e un abbonamento online alla console separato e a pagamento.

** I contenuti bonus in preordine sono disponibili solo con il preordine di NBA 2K24 fino al 7 settembre 2023. Si applicano le condizioni. Per l’assortimento completo dei prodotti e i dettagli dell’offerta, visitare il sito https://nba.2K.com. La disponibilità in preordine della versione per Nintendo Switch può variare.

*** Summer League Offerta bonus preordine a tempo limitato disponibile solo per gli acquisti della 25th Anniversary Edition (digitale) fino al 17 luglio 2023. Il contenuto bonus MyTEAM è concesso una volta per ogni account NBA 2K e può essere utilizzato in entrambe le generazioni di console. Il contenuto sarà automaticamente abilitato nel gioco al momento del lancio. Si applicano le condizioni.

****La valuta virtuale e i contenuti bonus MyTEAM sono concessi una volta per ogni account NBA 2K e possono essere utilizzati in entrambe le generazioni di console.

Per gli ordini digitali, il contenuto bonus sarà automaticamente riscattato nel gioco. Per gli ordini fisici, i contenuti bonus saranno riscattati nel gioco tramite il codice contenuto nella confezione.

