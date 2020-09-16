NBA News, Mercato e Focus

NBA annuncia i due migliori quintetti Rookie

Annunciati i due migliori quintetti per i Rookie 19/20 in NBA.

di La Redazione
La NBA ha reso pubblici i primi 2 quintetti Rookie della stagione 19/20.

2019-20 NBA ALL-ROOKIE FIRST TEAM
Player (Team) 1st Team Votes (2 Points) 2nd Team (1 Point) Total Points
Ja Morant (Memphis) 100 0 200
Kendrick Nunn (Miami) 98 1 197
Brandon Clarke (Memphis) 92 5 189
Zion Williamson (New Orleans) 87 2 176
Eric Paschall (Golden State) 28 60 116

 

2019-20 NBA ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM
Player (Team) 1st Team Votes (2 Points) 2nd Team Votes (1 Point) Total Points
Tyler Herro (Miami) 23 69 115
Terence Davis II (Toronto) 30 36 96
Coby White (Chicago) 8 74 90
P.J. Washington Jr. (Charlotte) 8 72 88
Rui Hachimura (Washington) 10 54 74

Poche sorprese, ad eccezione dell’assenza di RJ Barrett de New York Knicks.

