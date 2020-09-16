NBA annuncia i due migliori quintetti Rookie

La NBA ha reso pubblici i primi 2 quintetti Rookie della stagione 19/20.
|Player (Team)
|1st Team Votes (2 Points)
|2nd Team (1 Point)
|Total Points
|Ja Morant (Memphis)
|100
|0
|200
|Kendrick Nunn (Miami)
|98
|1
|197
|Brandon Clarke (Memphis)
|92
|5
|189
|Zion Williamson (New Orleans)
|87
|2
|176
|Eric Paschall (Golden State)
|28
|60
|116
|Tyler Herro (Miami)
|23
|69
|115
|Terence Davis II (Toronto)
|30
|36
|96
|Coby White (Chicago)
|8
|74
|90
|P.J. Washington Jr. (Charlotte)
|8
|72
|88
|Rui Hachimura (Washington)
|10
|54
|74
Poche sorprese, ad eccezione dell’assenza di RJ Barrett de New York Knicks.
