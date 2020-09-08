NBA, annunciati i due quintetti difensivi della stagione
NBA, annunciati i due quintetti difensivi della stagione
Il difensore dell’anno Giannis Antetokounmpo è ovviamente nel primo quintetto.
di La Redazione
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)