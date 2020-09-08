NBA News, Mercato e Focus

NBA, annunciati i due quintetti difensivi della stagione

Il difensore dell’anno Giannis Antetokounmpo è ovviamente nel primo quintetto.

di La Redazione
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
La NBA ha annunciato i due quintetti difensivi della stagione regolare, facendo riferimento alle partite giocate fino all’11 marzo, giorno dello stop per CoronaVirus.

Il difensore dell’anno Giannis Antetokounmpo è ovviamente nel primo quintetto. Con lui Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart e Ben Simmons.

Nel secondo quintetto si trovano Bam Adebayo, i due Clippers Patrick Beverley e Kawhi Leonard, infine altri due Bucks come Eric Bledsoe e Brook Lopez.

