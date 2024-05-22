NBA, Basketball Without Borders Europe si svolgerà a Malaga dal 31 maggio al 3 giugno

La NBA ha annunciato la 21ª edizione del Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Europe che si terrà dal 31 maggio al 3 giugno 2024 a Fuengirola, Málaga, Spagna. L’evento vedrà la partecipazione di 60 giovani talenti del basket europeo, guidati da giocatori e allenatori NBA, WNBA e FIBA, tra cui Collin Sexton e Devonte Graham.

Di seguito il comunicato in lingua originale:

The National Basketball Association (NBA), the

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) today

announced that the 21st edition of Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Europe will be held from

Friday, May 31 – Monday, June 3 at The Embassy Training Center Higuerón in Fuengirola, Málaga,

Spain, marking the third time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community

outreach program will be held in Spain following previous camps in Barcelona (2010) and Las

Palmas de Gran Canaria (2015).

BWB Europe 2024 will bring together 60 of the top male and female players ages 18 and under from

across Europe to participate in skill development, athletic testing, movement efficiency, and 5-on-5

games under the guidance of current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players, legends and

coaches, including Collin Sexton (Utah Jazz) and Devonte Graham (San Antonio Spurs). The

campers and additional coaches, who will be announced prior to the camp, will also take part in life skills, leadership development and NBA Cares programming.

“For more than 20 years, BWB Europe has helped develop so many talented players who have gone

on to play in the NBA, WNBA and for their national teams,” said NBA Europe and Middle East

Vice President of Basketball Operations, Neal Meyer. “We look forward to hosting BWB in Málaga

for the first time and welcoming the next generation of players from across Europe for a memorable

experience as they learn from current and former NBA and WNBA players and coaches.”

“We are looking forward to having this BWB Europe camp take place in Andalucía, Spain,” said

FIBA Europe President and former NBA player Jorge Garbajosa. “With basketball’s significant

popularity across the region, highlighted by the success of numerous European teams in last year’s

FIBA Basketball World Cup and the standout performances of many European players in the NBA, we’re confident that all participants will gain valuable insights from this experience, both on-and-off the court. With this edition boosted by the strong support of the Spanish Basketball Federation, we are sure that this event will be a success and we extend our best wishes for a rewarding and memorable experience for all.”

“We are very excited to be able to host this edition of Basketball Without Borders in Spain, where

we are sure to have some of the next stars of our sport,” said FEB President Elisa Aguilar. “Training

is a fundamental pillar for us, and we are convinced that this camp will be a few days where players

will live unique experiences on-and-off the court that will boost their careers.”

Forty-one former BWB campers were among the record 125 international players on opening-night

rosters for the 2023-24 NBA season, including Danilo Gallinari (Milwaukee Bucks; Italy; BWB

Europe 2003), Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards; Israel; BWB Europe 2018 and BWB Global

2019), Dario Šarić (Golden State Warriors; Croatia; BWB Europe 2010) and Jonas Valančiūnas

(New Orleans Pelicans; Lithuania; BWB Europe 2008). Former NBA player and Spanish National

Team member Marc Gasol, whose No. 33 jersey was retired by the Memphis Grizzlies last month,

participated in BWB Europe 2010 in Barcelona.

BWB Europe 2024 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit

participants with Nike apparel and footwear, and Gatorade, which will keep players and coaches

hydrated throughout the camp.

BWB has reached more than 4,300 participants from 140 countries and territories since 2001, with

119 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA. The NBA and FIBA have staged 74 BWB

camps in 49 cities across 33 countries on six continents.

There have been 16 NBA players from Spain, including 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of

Fame inductee Pau Gasol. The NBA has played 20 games in Spain since 1988, including a

preseason game between the Dallas Mavericks and Real Madrid earlier this season. NBA games

have aired in Spain since the 1987-88 season, and the league opened its office in Madrid in

NBA games currently reach fans in Spain on Movistar+ and NBA League Pass, the league’s

premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App, including more than 40

weekend games this season in primetime.

Fans in Spain can follow the NBA on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, and download the

official NBA App on iOS and Android for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos

and more. They can also purchase the latest NBA merchandise at NBAStore.eu.

Uff stampa NBA Italia