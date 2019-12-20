NBA News, Mercato e Focus

NBA Hall of Fame 2020: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett e Tim Duncan tra i candidati

Nomi leggendari in vista della NBA Hall of Fame del 2020.

di Matteo Andreani, @matty_vanpersie
https://img.bleacherreport.net/
NBA Hall of Fame 2020 destinata ad essere una delle migliori di sempre.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett e Chris Bosh sono i nominati più importanti dalla Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

I finalisti verrano svelati durante l’NBA All Star Weekend, per poi avere la lista ufficiale alle Final Four NCAA che si terranno ad Aprile, in Atlanta.

Oltre ai grandi nomi già citati, sono presenti grandi stelle del passato come Shawn MarionMichael Finley, Muggsy Bogues, Tim Hardaway, Chris Webber, Rudy Tomjanovich.

La lista completa della NBA Hall of Fame, che potrete leggere qui, include anche due leggende che hanno avuto a che fare con il basket italiano, ovvero Toni Kukoc, Dan Peterson e Alphonso Ford.

 

 

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Ballot

* Indicates First-Time Nominee

 

North American Committee Nominations

 

 Rick Adelman (COA)

Fletcher Arritt (COA)*

Johnny Bach (COA)

Chauncey Billups (PLA)

Chris Bosh (PLA)*

Kobe Bryant (PLA)*

Rick Byrd (COA)

Muggsy Bogues (PLA)

Irv Brown (REF)

Jim Burch (REF)

Marcus Camby (PLA)

Tim Duncan (PLA)*

Mark Eaton (PLA)

Dale Ellis (PLA)

Hugh Evans (REF)

Michael Finley (PLA)*

Steve Fisher (COA)

Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)

Kevin Garnett (PLA)*

Richard Hamilton (PLA)

Tim Hardaway (PLA)

Ed Hightower (REF)

Bob Huggins (COA)

Mark Jackson (PLA)

Herman Johnson (COA)*

Marques Johnson (PLA)

George Karl (COA)

Gene Keady (COA)

Ken Kern (COA)

Shawn Marion (PLA)*

Rollie Massimino (COA)

Bob McKillop (COA)*

Danny Miles (COA)

Steve Moore (COA)*

Dick Motta (COA)

Jake O’Donnell (REF)

Jere Quinn (COA)

Jim Phelan (COA)

Digger Phelps (COA)

Lamont Robinson (PLA)

Bo Ryan (COA)

Bob Saulsbury (COA)

Norm Sloan (COA)*

Eddie Sutton (COA)

Rudy Tomjanovich (COA)

Ben Wallace (PLA)

Chris Webber (PLA)

Willie West (COA)

Buck Williams (PLA)*

Jay Wright (COA)

Women’s Committee Nominations

Leta Andrews (COA)

Jennifer Azzi (PLA)

Swin Cash (PLA)*

Tamika Catchings (PLA)*

Becky Hammon (PLA)

Susie McConnell (PLA)

Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)*

Kim Mulkey (COA)

Kim Mulkey (PLA)

Marianne Stanley (COA)

Barbara Stevens (COA)

Valerie Still (PLA)

Marian Washington (COA)

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Contributor Committee Nominations

Marv Albert

Dick Baumgartner

Bill Bertka

Henry Bibby

Marty Blake

Vic Bubas

Wayne Duke

Lou Dunbar*

Bill Foster*

Harry Glickman

Marty Glickman

Simon Gourdine

Curt Gowdy

Tim Grgurich

Del Harris

Greg Heineman

Robert Indiana

Johnny “Red” Kerr

Bill King

John Kline

Red Klotz

Bobby Lewis

Herbert Livsey*

Jack McCloskey

Jerry McHale

Johnny Most

Dennis Murphy

Joe O’Toole

Billy Packer

Jack Powers

Dee Rowe

Zelda Spoelstra

Jim Valvano

Donnie Walsh

Jerome Williams

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Early African-American Pioneers Committee Nominations

Clarence “Puggy” Bell

Sonny Boswell

Bill Garrett

Inman Jackson

Clarence “Fats” Jenkins

Bucky Lew

Davage “Dave” Minor

Hudson Oliver

Al “Runt” Pullins

James “Pappy” Ricks

Paul Robeson

Eyre Saitch

William “Wee Willie” Smith

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: International Committee Nominations

Patrick Baumann*

Tal Brody

Jackie Chazalon

Alphonso Ford

Giuseppe Giergia

Semen Khalipski

Vladimir Kondrashin

Toni Kukoc

Marcos Leite

Shimon Mizrahi

Aldo Ossola

Amaury Pasos

Dan Peterson

Manuel Sainz

Togo Soares

Ranko Zeravica

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Veterans Committee Nominations

1936 US Olympic Team (TEAM)

1964 State Department Basketball Ambassadors (TEAM)

1965 World University Games Team (TEAM)*

Tom Blackburn (COA)*

Ron Boone (PLA)

Sid Borgia (REF)

Frank Brian (PLA)

Joe Caldwell (PLA)

Mack Calvin (PLA)

Darel Carrier (PLA)

Jack Coleman (PLA)

Bob Dandridge (PLA)

Charles Eckman (REF)

Leroy Edwards (PLA)

Leo Ferris (CONT)

Clarence “Bevo” Francis (PLA)

Buck Freeman (COA)

Donnie Freeman (PLA)

Travis Grant (PLA)

Bob Grody (PLA)

Robert Harrison (PLA)

Flo Harvey (PLA)

Dick Hemric (PLA)

Cam Henderson (COA)

Robert Hopkins (PLA)

Lou Hudson (PLA)

Warren Jabali (PLA)

Jimmy Jones (PLA)

Charles Keinath (PLA)

Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEAM)*

Freddie Lewis (PLA)

Jim Loscutoff (PLA)

Loyola of Chicago (TEA)

Billy Markward (CONT)

Ed McCluskey (COA)

Ray Mears (COA)

Francis Meehan (PLA)

Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)

Willie Naulls (PLA)

Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)

Mel Riebe (PLA)

Glenn Roberts (PLA)

Holcombe Rucker (CONT)

Kenny Sailors (PLA)

Fred Schaus (CONT)

Kenny Sears (PLA)

Frank Selvy (PLA)

George Senesky (PLA)

Paul Seymour (PLA)

Charles Siler (CONT)

Talvin Skinner (PLA)

Ken Suesens (PLA)

Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)

Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)

Perry Wallace (PLA)

Frank Walsh (CONT)

Willie Wise (PLA)

Max Zaslofsky (PLA)

 

DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Women Veterans Committee Nominations

Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)

Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEAM)

John Head (COA)

Pearl Moore (PLA)

Nashville Business College (TEAM)

Lometa Odom (PLA)

Harley Redin (COA)

Teresa Shank (PLA)

Hazel Walker (PLA)

 

