NBA Hall of Fame 2020: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett e Tim Duncan tra i candidati

NBA Hall of Fame 2020 destinata ad essere una delle migliori di sempre.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett e Chris Bosh sono i nominati più importanti dalla Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

I finalisti verrano svelati durante l’NBA All Star Weekend, per poi avere la lista ufficiale alle Final Four NCAA che si terranno ad Aprile, in Atlanta.

Oltre ai grandi nomi già citati, sono presenti grandi stelle del passato come Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Muggsy Bogues, Tim Hardaway, Chris Webber, Rudy Tomjanovich.

La lista completa della NBA Hall of Fame, che potrete leggere qui, include anche due leggende che hanno avuto a che fare con il basket italiano, ovvero Toni Kukoc, Dan Peterson e Alphonso Ford.

