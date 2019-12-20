NBA Hall of Fame 2020: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett e Tim Duncan tra i candidati

NBA Hall of Fame 2020 destinata ad essere una delle migliori di sempre.
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett e Chris Bosh sono i nominati più importanti dalla Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
I finalisti verrano svelati durante l’NBA All Star Weekend, per poi avere la lista ufficiale alle Final Four NCAA che si terranno ad Aprile, in Atlanta.
Oltre ai grandi nomi già citati, sono presenti grandi stelle del passato come Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Muggsy Bogues, Tim Hardaway, Chris Webber, Rudy Tomjanovich.
La lista completa della NBA Hall of Fame, che potrete leggere qui, include anche due leggende che hanno avuto a che fare con il basket italiano, ovvero Toni Kukoc, Dan Peterson e Alphonso Ford.
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Ballot
* Indicates First-Time Nominee
North American Committee Nominations
Fletcher Arritt (COA)*
Johnny Bach (COA)
Chauncey Billups (PLA)
Chris Bosh (PLA)*
Kobe Bryant (PLA)*
Rick Byrd (COA)
Muggsy Bogues (PLA)
Irv Brown (REF)
Jim Burch (REF)
Marcus Camby (PLA)
Tim Duncan (PLA)*
Mark Eaton (PLA)
Dale Ellis (PLA)
Hugh Evans (REF)
Michael Finley (PLA)*
Steve Fisher (COA)
Cotton Fitzsimmons (COA)
Kevin Garnett (PLA)*
Richard Hamilton (PLA)
Tim Hardaway (PLA)
Ed Hightower (REF)
Bob Huggins (COA)
Mark Jackson (PLA)
Herman Johnson (COA)*
Marques Johnson (PLA)
George Karl (COA)
Gene Keady (COA)
Ken Kern (COA)
Shawn Marion (PLA)*
Rollie Massimino (COA)
Bob McKillop (COA)*
Danny Miles (COA)
Steve Moore (COA)*
Dick Motta (COA)
Jake O’Donnell (REF)
Jere Quinn (COA)
Jim Phelan (COA)
Digger Phelps (COA)
Lamont Robinson (PLA)
Bo Ryan (COA)
Bob Saulsbury (COA)
Norm Sloan (COA)*
Eddie Sutton (COA)
Rudy Tomjanovich (COA)
Ben Wallace (PLA)
Chris Webber (PLA)
Willie West (COA)
Buck Williams (PLA)*
Jay Wright (COA)
Women’s Committee Nominations
Leta Andrews (COA)
Jennifer Azzi (PLA)
Swin Cash (PLA)*
Tamika Catchings (PLA)*
Becky Hammon (PLA)
Susie McConnell (PLA)
Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA)*
Kim Mulkey (COA)
Kim Mulkey (PLA)
Marianne Stanley (COA)
Barbara Stevens (COA)
Valerie Still (PLA)
Marian Washington (COA)
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Contributor Committee Nominations
Marv Albert
Dick Baumgartner
Bill Bertka
Henry Bibby
Marty Blake
Vic Bubas
Wayne Duke
Lou Dunbar*
Bill Foster*
Harry Glickman
Marty Glickman
Simon Gourdine
Curt Gowdy
Tim Grgurich
Del Harris
Greg Heineman
Robert Indiana
Johnny “Red” Kerr
Bill King
John Kline
Red Klotz
Bobby Lewis
Herbert Livsey*
Jack McCloskey
Jerry McHale
Johnny Most
Dennis Murphy
Joe O’Toole
Billy Packer
Jack Powers
Dee Rowe
Zelda Spoelstra
Jim Valvano
Donnie Walsh
Jerome Williams
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Early African-American Pioneers Committee Nominations
Clarence “Puggy” Bell
Sonny Boswell
Bill Garrett
Inman Jackson
Clarence “Fats” Jenkins
Bucky Lew
Davage “Dave” Minor
Hudson Oliver
Al “Runt” Pullins
James “Pappy” Ricks
Paul Robeson
Eyre Saitch
William “Wee Willie” Smith
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: International Committee Nominations
Patrick Baumann*
Tal Brody
Jackie Chazalon
Alphonso Ford
Giuseppe Giergia
Semen Khalipski
Vladimir Kondrashin
Toni Kukoc
Marcos Leite
Shimon Mizrahi
Aldo Ossola
Amaury Pasos
Dan Peterson
Manuel Sainz
Togo Soares
Ranko Zeravica
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Veterans Committee Nominations
1936 US Olympic Team (TEAM)
1964 State Department Basketball Ambassadors (TEAM)
1965 World University Games Team (TEAM)*
Tom Blackburn (COA)*
Ron Boone (PLA)
Sid Borgia (REF)
Frank Brian (PLA)
Joe Caldwell (PLA)
Mack Calvin (PLA)
Darel Carrier (PLA)
Jack Coleman (PLA)
Bob Dandridge (PLA)
Charles Eckman (REF)
Leroy Edwards (PLA)
Leo Ferris (CONT)
Clarence “Bevo” Francis (PLA)
Buck Freeman (COA)
Donnie Freeman (PLA)
Travis Grant (PLA)
Bob Grody (PLA)
Robert Harrison (PLA)
Flo Harvey (PLA)
Dick Hemric (PLA)
Cam Henderson (COA)
Robert Hopkins (PLA)
Lou Hudson (PLA)
Warren Jabali (PLA)
Jimmy Jones (PLA)
Charles Keinath (PLA)
Kentucky Wesleyan 1966, 1968, 1969 (TEAM)*
Freddie Lewis (PLA)
Jim Loscutoff (PLA)
Loyola of Chicago (TEA)
Billy Markward (CONT)
Ed McCluskey (COA)
Ray Mears (COA)
Francis Meehan (PLA)
Donald “Dudey” Moore (COA)
Willie Naulls (PLA)
Philadelphia SPHAS (TEA)
Mel Riebe (PLA)
Glenn Roberts (PLA)
Holcombe Rucker (CONT)
Kenny Sailors (PLA)
Fred Schaus (CONT)
Kenny Sears (PLA)
Frank Selvy (PLA)
George Senesky (PLA)
Paul Seymour (PLA)
Charles Siler (CONT)
Talvin Skinner (PLA)
Ken Suesens (PLA)
Dick Van Arsdale (PLA)
Tom Van Arsdale (PLA)
Perry Wallace (PLA)
Frank Walsh (CONT)
Willie Wise (PLA)
Max Zaslofsky (PLA)
DIRECT-ELECT CATEGORY: Women Veterans Committee Nominations
Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA)
Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEAM)
John Head (COA)
Pearl Moore (PLA)
Nashville Business College (TEAM)
Lometa Odom (PLA)
Harley Redin (COA)
Teresa Shank (PLA)
Hazel Walker (PLA)
