NBA, i finalisti dei premi individuali

La NBA ha reso noti i tre finalisti per ogni categoria dei premi individuali. Verranno assegnati in base alle partite giocate fino al 11 marzo, giorno della sospensione per coronavirus. I vincitori verranno annunciati a fine stagione, come di consueto negli ultimi anni.

MVP Most Valuable Player:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

James Harden

LeBron James

Defensive Player of the Year:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anthony Davis

Rudy Gobert

Most Improved Player:

Bam Adebayo

Luka Doncic

Brandon Ingram

Sixth Man of the Year:

Montrezl Harrell

Dennis Schroder

Lou Williams

Rookie of the Year:

Ja Morant

Kendrick Nunn

Zion Williamson

Coach of the Year:

Mike Budenholzer

Billy Donovan

Nick Nurse