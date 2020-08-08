NBA News, Mercato e Focus

NBA, i finalisti dei premi individuali

NBA, i finalisti dei premi individuali

Ecco la lista completa dei finalisti, tre per ogni premio.

di La Redazione
USA Today Sports
Print FriendlyStampa
Dì la tua 0
Print FriendlyStampa
Dì la tua 0

La NBA ha reso noti i tre finalisti per ogni categoria dei premi individuali. Verranno assegnati in base alle partite giocate fino al 11 marzo, giorno della sospensione per coronavirus. I vincitori verranno annunciati a fine stagione, come di consueto negli ultimi anni.

MVP Most Valuable Player:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
James Harden
LeBron James

Defensive Player of the Year:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis
Rudy Gobert

Most Improved Player:
Bam Adebayo
Luka Doncic
Brandon Ingram

Sixth Man of the Year:
Montrezl Harrell
Dennis Schroder
Lou Williams

Rookie of the Year:
Ja Morant
Kendrick Nunn
Zion Williamson

Coach of the Year:
Mike Budenholzer
Billy Donovan
Nick Nurse

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy