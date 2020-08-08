NBA, i finalisti dei premi individuali

La NBA ha reso noti i tre finalisti per ogni categoria dei premi individuali. Verranno assegnati in base alle partite giocate fino al 11 marzo, giorno della sospensione per coronavirus. I vincitori verranno annunciati a fine stagione, come di consueto negli ultimi anni.
MVP Most Valuable Player:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
James Harden
LeBron James
Defensive Player of the Year:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis
Rudy Gobert
Most Improved Player:
Bam Adebayo
Luka Doncic
Brandon Ingram
Sixth Man of the Year:
Montrezl Harrell
Dennis Schroder
Lou Williams
Rookie of the Year:
Ja Morant
Kendrick Nunn
Zion Williamson
Coach of the Year:
Mike Budenholzer
Billy Donovan
Nick Nurse
- Login o Registrazione