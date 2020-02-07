NBA News, Mercato e Focus

NBA trade deadline, tutti gli scambi

Tutti i giocatori coinvolti e le loro nuove squadre.

di La Redazione
NBA.com
Alle 21 ore italiane di ieri è finito ufficialmente il mercato NBA, con tantissimi giocatori coinvolti in scambi, soprattutto nelle ultime 48 ore. Ecco a voi i dettagli per ogni squadra.

ATLANTA HAWKS

Clint Capela

Dewayne Dedmon

Derrick Walton jr

Skal Labissiere

Nene Hilario (tagliato)

Seconda scelta 2020 Houston

Seconda scelta 2021 Miami

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Andre Drummond

MIAMI HEAT

Andre Iguodala

Jae Crowder

Solomon Hill

NEW YORK KNICKS

Moe Harkless

Prima scelta 2020 dei Clippers

Diritto a scambiare prima scelta 2021 con i Clippers

Seconda scelta 2021 di Detroit

DETROIT PISTONS

John Henson

Brandon Knight

Seconda scelta 2023 (la più alta tra quella dei Warriors o dei Cavaliers)

ORLANDO MAGIC

James Ennis

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

Alec Burks

Glen Robinson III

Seconda scelta Lakers 2020

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Jerome Robinson

Shabazz Napier

DENVER NUGGETS

Jordan McRae

Gerald Green (tagliato e infortunato)

Keita Bates Diop

Noah Vonleh

Prima scelta 2020 Houston

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Andrew Wiggins

Prima scelta Minnesota, protetta top-3 draft 2021 (oppure non protetta nel 2022)

Seconda scelta 2020 Dallas

Seconda scelta 2021 Denver

Seconda scelta 2022 Toronto

Seconda scelta 2021 Minnesota

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Robert Covington

Bruno Caboclo

Seconda scelta 2020 Hawks

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

D’Angelo Russell

James Johnson

Omari Spellman

Jacob Evans

Juancho Hernangomez

Evan Turner

Malik Beasley

Jarred Vanderbilt

Prima scelta 2021 dei Nets

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Isaiah Thomas (tagliato)

Marcus Morris

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Justise Winslow

Dion Waiters

Gorgui Dieng

Jordan Bell

Seconda scelta 2023

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Jabari Parker

Alex Len

