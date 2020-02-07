NBA trade deadline, tutti gli scambi

Alle 21 ore italiane di ieri è finito ufficialmente il mercato NBA, con tantissimi giocatori coinvolti in scambi, soprattutto nelle ultime 48 ore. Ecco a voi i dettagli per ogni squadra.
ATLANTA HAWKS
Derrick Walton jr
Nene Hilario (tagliato)
Seconda scelta 2020 Houston
Seconda scelta 2021 Miami
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
MIAMI HEAT
Jae Crowder
Solomon Hill
NEW YORK KNICKS
Moe Harkless
Prima scelta 2020 dei Clippers
Diritto a scambiare prima scelta 2021 con i Clippers
Seconda scelta 2021 di Detroit
DETROIT PISTONS
John Henson
Brandon Knight
Seconda scelta 2023 (la più alta tra quella dei Warriors o dei Cavaliers)
ORLANDO MAGIC
James Ennis
PHILADELPHIA SIXERS
Glen Robinson III
Seconda scelta Lakers 2020
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Jerome Robinson
Shabazz Napier
DENVER NUGGETS
Jordan McRae
Gerald Green (tagliato e infortunato)
Keita Bates Diop
Noah Vonleh
Prima scelta 2020 Houston
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Prima scelta Minnesota, protetta top-3 draft 2021 (oppure non protetta nel 2022)
Seconda scelta 2020 Dallas
Seconda scelta 2021 Denver
Seconda scelta 2022 Toronto
Seconda scelta 2021 Minnesota
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Bruno Caboclo
Seconda scelta 2020 Hawks
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Omari Spellman
Jacob Evans
Juancho Hernangomez
Evan Turner
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
Prima scelta 2021 dei Nets
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS
Marcus Morris
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Dion Waiters
Gorgui Dieng
Jordan Bell
Seconda scelta 2023
SACRAMENTO KINGS
Alex Len
- Login o Registrazione