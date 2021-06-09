Il premio di MVP a Nikola Jokic apre ad un’interessante possibilità di rinnovo pluriennale con i Denver Nuggets a cifre altissime.

Con questo premio, infatti, il centro serbo potrà firmare un’estensione quinquennale da oltre 240 milioni fino al 2028. Sarebbe così spalmata:

2023-24: $42.6M

2024-25: $44.9M

2025-26: $48.2M

2026-27: $51.5M

2027-28: $54.8M

Jokic non potrà però firmare l’estensione fino all’estate 2022 o a quella 2023 perché in questa non ha ancora maturato l’esperienza minima di sette anni nella Lega. Sarebbe, ovviamente, il contratto più oneroso di sempre in NBA.

