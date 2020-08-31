Sky Sport, oggi si parte con Bucks-Heat e Thunder-Rockets

Di seguito, la programmazione del Playoffs di NBA su Sky dal 31 agosto al 2 settembre 2020, anche in streaming su NOW TV
Notte lunedì 31 agosto-martedì 1° settembre
Ore 0.30 Semifinale Eastern Conference: Gara1:
Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno diretta
commento live Francesco Bonfardeci-Matteo Soragna
(differita martedì ore 11 e ore 17.30 Sky Sport NBA)
Ore 3 Primo turno – Gara6:
Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno diretta
commento live originale
(differita martedì ore 14 e ore 20.45 Sky Sport NBA; commento Flavio Tranquillo e
Davide Pessina)
Martedì 1° settembre
Ore 23.30 Semifinale Eastern Conference – Gara2:
Toronto Raptors-Boston Celtics Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno diretta
commento live Alessandro Mamoli e Marco Crespi
(differita mercoledì 2 settembre ore 11 e ore 17.30 Sky Sport NBA)
Notte martedì 1°-mercoledì 2 settembre
Ore 2.30 Primo turno – Gara7:
Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno diretta
commento live originale
(differita mercoledì 2 settembre ore 14 e ore 20.45 Sky Sport NBA; commento Flavio Tranquillo e Davide Pessina)
Uff stampa Sky Sport NBA
