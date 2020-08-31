NBA News, Mercato e Focus

Sky Sport, oggi si parte con Bucks-Heat e Thunder-Rockets

Gli appuntamenti fino al 2 settembre.

di La Redazione
Di seguito, la programmazione del Playoffs di NBA su Sky dal 31 agosto al 2 settembre 2020, anche in streaming su NOW TV

 

Notte lunedì 31 agosto-martedì 1° settembre

Ore 0.30              Semifinale Eastern Conference: Gara1:

Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat                                                      Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno   diretta

                               commento live Francesco Bonfardeci-Matteo Soragna

                               (differita martedì ore 11 e ore 17.30 Sky Sport NBA)

Ore 3                     Primo turno – Gara6:

Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets                             Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno    diretta

                               commento live originale

                               (differita martedì ore 14 e ore 20.45 Sky Sport NBA; commento Flavio Tranquillo e

Davide Pessina)

Martedì 1° settembre

Ore 23.30            Semifinale Eastern Conference – Gara2:

Toronto Raptors-Boston Celtics                                                Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno   diretta

                               commento live Alessandro Mamoli e Marco Crespi

                               (differita mercoledì 2 settembre ore 11 e ore 17.30 Sky Sport NBA)

Notte martedì 1°-mercoledì 2 settembre

Ore 2.30               Primo turno – Gara7:

                               Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz                                                           Sky Sport NBA e Sky Sport Uno   diretta

                               commento live originale

                               (differita mercoledì 2 settembre ore 14 e ore 20.45 Sky Sport NBA; commento Flavio Tranquillo e Davide Pessina)

 

 

Uff stampa Sky Sport NBA

