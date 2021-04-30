Il centro brasiliano Anderson Varejao giocherà le ultime partite di questa stagione con i Cleveland Cavaliers, franchigia con cui ha speso 12 stagioni dea sua carriera. Pare chiaro che fosse il suo desiderio prima di ritirarsi dal basket giocato.
Il 38enne percepisce per questa stagione, ed è l’ultima, quasi 2 milioni da Portland (l’ultima squadra ad averlo tagliato e poi aver spalmato il suo contratto rimanente in più anni). Ultima esperienza NBA con gli Warriors nel 2017.
13-year NBA veteran Anderson Varejao plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Varejao is returning to the franchise with which he’s spent 12 decorated years.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2021