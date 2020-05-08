Warriors pronti ad una offerta per Giannis?

Anche con la stagione NBA momentaneamente ferma, i rumors di mercato non si fermano mai. L’ultimo, in ordine di tempo, è quello che vede la dirigenza dei Golden State Warriors pronta a fare una super offerta ai Milwaukee Bucks per acquistare l’MVP della passata stagione, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Golden State si sta “preparando da anni” a presentare una offerta ai Bucks e se Giannis esiterà prima di rinnovare con i cervi (il suo contratto scade il 30 giugno 2021), allora Golden State affonderà il colpo, certa di avere abbastanza asset da poter iniziare una trattativa.

E’ noto da tempo poi la stima reciproca e la forte amicizia fra Giannis e Curry.