Warriors pronti ad una offerta per Giannis?

Secondo Connor Letourneau del San Francisco Chronicle, i Warriors credono di avere i mezzi e la flessibilità per fare una super offerta per Giannis
di Brenno Graziani
CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Stephen Curry #30 of Team Giannis react during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Anche con la stagione NBA momentaneamente ferma, i rumors di mercato non si fermano mai. L’ultimo, in ordine di tempo, è quello che vede la dirigenza dei Golden State Warriors pronta a fare una super offerta ai Milwaukee Bucks per acquistare l’MVP della passata stagione, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Golden State si sta “preparando da anni” a presentare una offerta ai Bucks e se Giannis esiterà prima di rinnovare con i cervi (il suo contratto scade il 30 giugno 2021), allora Golden State affonderà il colpo, certa di avere abbastanza asset da poter iniziare una trattativa.
E’ noto da tempo poi la stima reciproca e la forte amicizia fra Giannis e Curry.