NBA Recap Inside: Dallas convince anche senza Doncic, Memphis a sorpresa supera Miami

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons, 133-119
WAS: Beal 35, Thomas 23, Bertans 17: DET: Morris, Rose 22, Brown 20, Kennard 14
Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 133-113
TOR: Siakam 33, Powell 26, Lowry 20; CLE: Sexton 25, Garland 20, Thompson 18
Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks, 116-120
MIL: Antetokounmpo 48, Korver 17, Ilyasova 11; DAL: Curry, Porzingis 26, Finney-Smith 15, Bruson, Wight 14
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls, 109-106
OKC: Paul 30, Gallinari 22, Schroeder 18; CHI: LaVine 39, Markkanen 13, Arcidiacono, Carter Jr. 12
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs, 109-107
HOU: Wesbrook 31, Harden 28, McLemore 17; SAS: Aldridge 19, Forbes 18, Murray, White 16, Belinelli 0
Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat, 118-111
MEM: Valanciunas 21, Morant 20, Melton 16; MIA: Butler 25, Herro 22, Nunn 18
Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers, 110-111
PHX: Oubre Jr. 24, Kaminski, Saric 17, Baynes, Johnson 13; POR: McCollum 30, Lillard 27, Anthony 23
