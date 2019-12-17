NBA Recap

NBA Recap Inside: Dallas convince anche senza Doncic, Memphis a sorpresa supera Miami

I Mavericks orfani del ROY superano i Milwaukee Bucks, nonostante un Antetokounmpo da paura, mentre i Grizzlies vincono in Florida

di Raffaele Guerini
Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons, 133-119

WAS: Beal 35, Thomas 23, Bertans 17: DET: Morris, Rose 22, Brown 20, Kennard 14

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers, 133-113

TOR: Siakam 33, Powell 26, Lowry 20; CLE: Sexton 25, Garland 20, Thompson 18

Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks, 116-120

MIL: Antetokounmpo 48, Korver 17, Ilyasova 11; DAL: Curry, Porzingis 26, Finney-Smith 15, Bruson, Wight 14

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls, 109-106

OKC: Paul 30, Gallinari 22, Schroeder 18; CHI: LaVine 39, Markkanen 13, Arcidiacono, Carter Jr. 12

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs, 109-107

HOU: Wesbrook 31, Harden 28, McLemore 17; SAS: Aldridge 19, Forbes 18, Murray, White 16, Belinelli 0

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat, 118-111

MEM: Valanciunas 21, Morant 20, Melton 16; MIA: Butler 25, Herro 22, Nunn 18

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers, 110-111

PHX: Oubre Jr. 24, Kaminski, Saric 17, Baynes, Johnson 13; POR: McCollum 30, Lillard 27, Anthony 23

