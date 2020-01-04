NBA Recap Inside: Harden schiacciasassi, Davis trascinatore

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics, 106-109
ATL: Young 28, Huerter 17, Collins 16; BOS: Brown 24, Hayward 18, Smart 15
Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic, 85-105
MIA: Butler 23, Adebayo 14, Robinson 9; ORL: Ross 25, Vucevic 20, Gordon 16
Portland Trail Blazers @ Washington Wizards, 122-103
POR: Lillard 35, McCollum 24, Whiteside 23; WAS: McRae 35, Mathews 18, Smith 16
Philadelphia 76ers @ Houston Rockets, 108-118
PHI: Simmons 29, Harris 24, Embiid 20; HOU: Harden 44, Capela 30, Westbrook 20
New York Knicks @ Phoenix Suns, 112-120
NYK: Morris 25, Portis 20, Payton 15; PHO: Booker 38, Oubre 29, Baynes 20
New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Lakers, 113-123
NOP: Ball 23, Ingram 22, Moore 16, Melli DNP; LAL: Davis 46, Green 25, James 17
