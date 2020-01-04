NBA Recap

NBA Recap Inside: Harden schiacciasassi, Davis trascinatore

NBA Recap Inside: Harden schiacciasassi, Davis trascinatore

La tripla doppia con 44 punti di James Harden regala il successo ai Rockets, mentre Anthony Davis si carica i Lakers sulle spalle nella partita dell’ex

di Raffaele Guerini
nba.com
Print FriendlyStampa
Dì la tua 0
Print FriendlyStampa
Dì la tua 0

Atlanta Hawks @ Boston Celtics, 106-109

ATL: Young 28, Huerter 17, Collins 16; BOS: Brown 24, Hayward 18, Smart 15

Miami Heat @ Orlando Magic, 85-105

MIA: Butler 23, Adebayo 14, Robinson 9; ORL: Ross 25, Vucevic 20, Gordon 16

Portland Trail Blazers @ Washington Wizards, 122-103

POR: Lillard 35, McCollum 24, Whiteside 23; WAS: McRae 35, Mathews 18, Smith 16

Philadelphia 76ers @ Houston Rockets, 108-118

PHI: Simmons 29, Harris 24, Embiid 20; HOU: Harden 44, Capela 30, Westbrook 20

New York Knicks @ Phoenix Suns, 112-120

NYK: Morris 25, Portis 20, Payton 15; PHO: Booker 38, Oubre 29, Baynes 20

New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Lakers, 113-123

NOP: Ball 23, Ingram 22, Moore 16, Melli DNP; LAL: Davis 46, Green 25, James 17

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy