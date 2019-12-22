NBA Recap Inside: Kawhi abbatte gli Spurs, Harden tocca i 47

Nove partite nella notte NBA, ecco i risultati. Antetokoumpo tripla doppia in soli 26′, Young e Harden segnano 47 punti, a ruota Dinwiddie 39 e Beal 36. Kawhi torna a San Antonio e schianta gli Spurs di un Belinelli al season high. Il totem Whiteside guida Portland, ma ci sono W anche per Jazz, Bulls, Sixers e Grizzlies.
Utah Jazz @ Charlotte Hornets 114-107 (Bogdanovic 26, Mitchell 20, Gobert 17+19; Rozier 29, Graham 22, Zeller 13)
Atlanta Hawks @ Brooklyn Nets (Young 47, Len 23+14, Hunter 14; Dinwiddie 39, Temple 25, Harris 18)
Chicago Bulls @ Detroit Pistons 119-107 (LaVine 33, White 19, Satoransky 16; Morris 23, Drummond 19+14, Kennard 16)
Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers 108-125 (Beal 36, Thomas 20, Brown 19; Embiid 21+13, Richardson 21, Simmons 14+8+11)
Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies 115-119 (Barnes 25, Fox 22, Holmes 18+12; Jackson 18, Crowder 17+10, Brooks 16)
Milwaukee Bucks @ New York Knicks 123-102 (Middleton 23, Antetokoummpo 22+11+10, Korver 17; Randle 20, Knox 19, Barrett 17)
Los Angeles Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs 134-109 (Leonard 26, Harrell 21, Williams 20; DeRozan 24, Belinelli 17, Aldridge 12)
Houston Rockets @ Phoenix Suns 139-125 (Harden 47, Westbrook 30+10, Capela 14+17; Oubre 26, Booker 19, Okobo 17)
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Portland Trail Blazers 106-113 (Wiggins 33, Napier 18, Teague 18; Lillard 29, McCollum 26, Bazemore 19, Whiteside 16+22+7blk)
