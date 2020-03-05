NBA Recap Inside: Nuovo record per Doncic, Memphis inarrestabile

Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavliers, 112-106
BOS: Tatum 32, Ojeleye 22, Smart 18; CLE: Sexton 41, Love 26, Nance Jr. 19
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Detroit Pistons, 114-107
OKC: Gilgeous-Alexandre 27, Schroeder 23, Gallinari 19; DET: Wood 29, Knight 18, McRae 15
Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks, 100-119
IND: Warren 18, McDermott 16, Sabonis 15; MIL: Antetokounmpo 29, Middleton 20, DiVincenzo 19
Orlando Magic @ Miami Heat, 113-116
ORL: Ross 35, Vucevic 22, Fournier 17; MIA: Robinson 27, Dragic 25, Olynyk 16
Memphis Grizzlies @ Brooklyn Nets, 118-79
MEM: Josh Jackson 19, Jones 18, Morant 15; BKN: Prince 15, Chiozza, LeVert 14, Harris 13
Utah Jazz @ New York Knicks, 112-104
UTA: Bogdanovic, Mitchell 23, Gobert 18, Conley 17; NYK: Randle 32, Portis 21, Payton 20
Chicago Bulls @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-115
CHI: White 26, Harrison 17, Markkanen, Young 13; MIN: Beasley 24, Russell 19, Reid 16
New Orleans Pelicans @ Dallas Mavericks, 123-127 OT
NOP: Ingram 27, Ball 25, Williamson 21, Melli 3; DAL: Porzingis 34, Doncic 30, Curry 21
Washington Wizards @ Portland Trail Blazers, 104-125
WAS: Beal 29, Bertans 21, Hachimura 11; POR: Anthony 25, Whiteside 24, Lillard, McCollum 22
