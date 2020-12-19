Preseason NBA. I risultati del venerdi

I risultati e i migliori in campo di ognuna delle otto gare di Preseason NBA giocate nella notte italiana di venerdi.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (2-0)-INDIANA PACERS (0-3) 113-107
PHI: Shake Milton 15pts, D.Howard 14pts (7/7 FG), Furkan Kormaz 14pts
IND: Malcom Brogdon 21pts, D.Sabonis 26pts-11reb, V.Oladipo 20pts
MIAMI HEAT (1-1)-TORONTO RAPTORS (2-1) 117-105
MIA: Kz Opala 24pts, M.Strus 22pts, P.Achiuwa 13pts-15reb
TOR: K.Lowry 25pts, P.Siakam 14pts, C.Boucher 12pts
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (2-2)-NEW YORK KNICKS 83-119
CLE: C.Osman 19pts, Dean Wade 14pts
NYK: I.Quickley 22pts, K.Knox 20pts, R.Bullock 17pts, RJ Barrett 15pts, J.Randle 11pts
BROOKLYN NETS (2-0)-BOSTON CELTICS (0-2) 113-89
BKN: K.Irving 17pts-7reb, K.Durant 25pts (9/16 FG), C.LeVert 18pts, J.Harris 14pts
BOS: J.Tatum 19pts, J.Brown 16pts
MILWAUKEE BUCKS (0-3)-NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (2-0) 113-127
MIL: K.Middleton 29pts, D.DiVincenzo 14pts
NOP: Z.Williamson 31 pts-9 reb (12/22 FG), L.Ball 19pts, E.Bledsoe 14pts, JJ Redick 18, N.Melli 9pts in 16′ (3/6 2pts, 1/4 3pts)
CHICAGO BULLS (3-1)-OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (1-2) 105-103
CHI: L.Markkanen 22pts, Z.Lavin 20pts
OKC: A.Horford 17pts, S.Gilgeous-Alexander 14pts, A.Pokusevski 12pts-13reb, D.Bazley 10pts-11reb
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (1-3)-DENVER NUGGETS (2-1) 96-129
POR: CJ McCollum 26pts, G.Trent Jr. 18pts, E.Kanter 10pts
DEN: P.Milsap 24pts (9/13FG), Michael Porter Jr. 20pts, Bol Bol 16pts-8reb
LOS ANGELES LAKERS (4-0)-PHOENIX SUNS (0-4) 114-113
LAL: A.Davis 35pts (11/16 FG, 6/7 3pts), L.James 20pts
PHX: D.Bookeer 27pts
- Login o Registrazione