Giorgio Armani on Olimpia’s special jerseys: “Honouring Kobe is our way of thanking him one more time”

Basketball team Olimpia Milano has chosen to dedicate its participation in the Final Eight of the Italian Basketball Cup to Kobe Bryant, wearing special jerseys for the occasion. In its opening game against Vanoli Cremona (Thursday 13 February at 6:00 pm in Pesaro, Italy), the team will play in purple uniforms. Yellow uniforms will be used as alternate jerseys for the entire tournament.

“We decided to make a unique and symbolic gesture: stepping out of our traditional colours for one occasion to wear those historically tied to the presence of Kobe Bryant on the court”, remarked Giorgio Armani. “Bryant was a star player who inspired millions of athletes around the world during his legendary career, which began right here in Italy. Honouring him one more time is our way of thanking him for everything he has done for basketball across the globe”.

The jerseys used in Pesaro will then be auctioned off, with all the proceeds being donated to “MambaOnThree”, the fund created by the Mamba Sports Foundation to support financially the families of the other victims of the tragedy that occurred on 26 January in Los Angeles.

Reported by Olimpia Milano