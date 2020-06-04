A1 – Lucca vicina alla firma con Jewel Tunstull

Altro giro, altra trattativa in chiusura per Lucca. La società toscana è infatti vicina a definire l’accordo per riportare in Italia Jewel Tunstull. La lunga americana, classe 1992 alta 190 cm, ha già militato nel nostro campionato indossando la maglia di Battipaglia nella stagione 2014-15. Successivamente ha poi avuto diverse esperienze in Europa con Pinkk Pecsi, Angers, AZS Poznan, Wasserburg e infine Panathinaikos. Con il club greco è reduce da un buon campionato chiuso con 15 punti e 7 rimbalzi di media a partita.

LA CARRIERA

2009-2010: Brooklyn, NY / Midwood High School

2010-2011: Northeastern University (NCAA): 30 games: 3.9ppg, 2.3rpg

2011-2012: Northeastern University (NCAA, starting five): 28 games: 13.0ppg, 6.9rpg, 1.0apg, 1.0spg, 1.0bpg, FGP: 58.6%, FT: 70.7%

2012-2013: Northeastern University (NCAA, starting five): 30 games: 12.5ppg, 8.9rpg, 1.2spg, 1.3bpg, FGP: 55.0%, FT: 68.7%

2013-2014: Northeastern University (NCAA, starting five): 28 games: 15.5ppg, 9.5rpg, 1.5spg, 1.6bpg, FGP: 52.3%, FT:79.2%

2014-2015: Techmania Battipaglia (Italy-Serie A1): 14 games: 11.8ppg, 5.9rpg, 1.6spg, Blocks-1(1.4bpg), FGP: 52.5%, 3PT: 25.0%, FT: 74.5%

2015-2016: PINKK-Pecsi 424 (Hungary-A Division, starting five): Eurocup: 6 games: 12.5ppg, 7.8rpg, 1.2apg, 2FGP:

50.0%, FT: 63.3%; Hungarian A Division: 11 games: 12.3ppg, 5.6rpg, 1.4spg, 2FGP: 56.0%, FT: 60.0%, in Jan.’16 moved

to Angers – Union Feminine Basket 49 (France-LFB): 16 games: 7.5ppg, 4.5rpg, FGP: 41.4%, FT: 70.0%, 4.3rpg; Eurocup:

4 games: 10.0ppg, FGP: 41.7%

2016: Atenienses de Manatee (Puerto Rico-BSNF): 4 games: 6.8ppg, 3.3rpg, 1.0apg

2016-2017: Homentmen Antelias (Lebanon-Division I, starting five)

2017-2018: Enea AZS Poznan (Poland-BLK, starting five): 11 games: 6.4ppg, 3.5rpg, FGP: 58.8%, FT: 83.3%

2018-2019: TSV 1880 Wasserburg (Germany-DBBL): 20 games: 11.3ppg, 4.8rpg, 1.0apg, FGP: 55.3%, FT: 73.1%

2019-2020: Panathinaikos Athens (Greece-A1, starting five): 17 games: 14.6ppg, 7.0rpg, 1.5apg, FGP: 55.1%, FT: 66.7%