A2 Gir. Nord: la classifica marcatrici dopo il diciannovesimo turno

CLASSIFICA MARCATRICI:
Grudzien K. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 258 (14,3)
Olajide B. (Velcofin InterLocks Vicenza) 245 (13,6)
Colli C. (Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia) 243 (13,5)
Iannucci F. (Basket Sarcedo) 242 (13,4)
Melchiori F. (Basket Team Crema) 238 (14)
Toffali S. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 235 (13,1)
Monica G. (Basket 2000 San Giorgio MantovAgricoltura) 220 (13,8)
Canova S. (Basket Carugate) 219 (12,9)
Beretta A. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 217 (12,1)
Villarruel G. (Giants Basket Marghera ) 214 (15,3)
Fall S. (BCB Bolzano) 204 (12)
Policari E. (Ecodent Point Alpo) 199 (11,1)
Dzankic R. (Ponzano Basket) 197 (15,2)
Mandelli A. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 196 (10,9)
Vente L. (Delser Udine) 194 (12,9)
Baiardo M. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 193 (10,7)
Miccoli C. (Ponzano Basket) 191 (11,2)
Grigoleit S. (Akronos Moncalieri) 191 (11,2)
Trehub K. (BCB Bolzano) 190 (11,2)
Nasraoui M. (BCB Bolzano) 189 (11,1)
