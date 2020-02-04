SiAmo Donne News

A2 Gir. Nord: la classifica marcatrici dopo il diciannovesimo turno

A2 Gir. Nord: la classifica marcatrici dopo il diciannovesimo turno

Grudzien al comando.

di La Redazione
Print FriendlyStampa
Dì la tua 0
Print FriendlyStampa
Dì la tua 0

CLASSIFICA MARCATRICI:
Grudzien K. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 258 (14,3)
Olajide B. (Velcofin InterLocks Vicenza) 245 (13,6)
Colli C. (Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia) 243 (13,5)
Iannucci F. (Basket Sarcedo) 242 (13,4)
Melchiori F. (Basket Team Crema) 238 (14)
Toffali S. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 235 (13,1)
Monica G. (Basket 2000 San Giorgio MantovAgricoltura) 220 (13,8)
Canova S. (Basket Carugate) 219 (12,9)
Beretta A. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 217 (12,1)
Villarruel G. (Giants Basket Marghera ) 214 (15,3)
Fall S. (BCB Bolzano) 204 (12)
Policari E. (Ecodent Point Alpo) 199 (11,1)
Dzankic R. (Ponzano Basket) 197 (15,2)
Mandelli A. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 196 (10,9)
Vente L. (Delser Udine) 194 (12,9)
Baiardo M. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 193 (10,7)
Miccoli C. (Ponzano Basket) 191 (11,2)
Grigoleit S. (Akronos Moncalieri) 191 (11,2)
Trehub K. (BCB Bolzano) 190 (11,2)
Nasraoui M. (BCB Bolzano) 189 (11,1)

Email
Dì la tua 0
0 Commenta qui

Inserisci qui il tuo commento

Login / Registrati

Ho dimenticato la Password

Login / Registrati

Ho già un Account

Recupera Password

Ho già un Account

accettazione privacy