A2 Gir. Nord: la classifica marcatrici dopo il quattordicesimo turno

L’elenco delle migliori realizzatrici.

di La Redazione
CLASSIFICA MARCATRICI:

Villarruel G. (Giants Basket Marghera ) 212 (16,3)
Grudzien K. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 201 (14,4)
Colli C. (Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia) 190 (14,6)
Iannucci F. (Basket Sarcedo) 189 (14,5)
Toffali S. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 178 (13,7)
Grigoleit S. (Akronos Moncalieri) 175 (13,5)
Olajide B. (Velcofin InterLocks Vicenza) 173 (13,3)
Canova S. (Basket Carugate) 162 (12,5)
Melchiori F. (Basket Team Crema) 161 (13,4)
Dzankic R. (Ponzano Basket) 160 (17,8)
Mandelli A. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 160 (11,4)
Fall S. (BCB Bolzano) 157 (12,1)
Toffolo S. (Lupe San Martino di Lupari) 156 (13)
Trehub K. (BCB Bolzano) 152 (11,7)
Policari E. (Ecodent Point Alpo) 151 (11,6)
Baiardo M. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 151 (10,8)
Monica G. (Basket 2000 San Giorgio MantovAgricoltura) 147 (13,4)
Nasraoui M. (BCB Bolzano) 146 (11,2)
Vente L. (Delser Udine) 145 (12,1)
Cicic K. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 142 (11,8)

