A2 Gir. Nord: la classifica marcatrici dopo il tredicesimo turno

CLASSIFICA MARCATRICI:
Villarruel G. (Giants Basket Marghera ) 193 (16,1)
Iannucci F. (Basket Sarcedo) 189 (14,5)
Grudzien K. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 176 (13,5)
Colli C. (Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia) 175 (14,6)
Grigoleit S. (Akronos Moncalieri) 175 (13,5)
Toffali S. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 162 (13,5)
Olajide B. (Velcofin InterLocks Vicenza) 162 (13,5)
Melchiori F. (Basket Team Crema) 161 (13,4)
Dzankic R. (Ponzano Basket) 160 (17,8)
Fall S. (BCB Bolzano) 157 (12,1)
Trehub K. (BCB Bolzano) 152 (11,7)
Policari E. (Ecodent Point Alpo) 151 (11,6)
Monica G. (Basket 2000 San Giorgio MantovAgricoltura) 150 (13,6)
Canova S. (Basket Carugate) 150 (12,5)
Nasraoui M. (BCB Bolzano) 146 (11,2)
Vente L. (Delser Udine) 145 (12,1)
Mandelli A. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 145 (11,2)
Baiardo M. (Fassi Edelweiss Albino) 144 (11,1)
Toffolo S. (Lupe San Martino di Lupari) 143 (13)
Cicic K. (Il Ponte Casa d’Aste Sanga Milano) 137 (12,5)
