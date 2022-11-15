A2 Girone Sud – La classifica marcatrici dopo 6 giornate

By

CLASSIFICA MARCATRICI:

Rossini M. (Il Palagiaccio P.F. Firenze) 119 (19,8)

Botteghi A. (Alma Basket Patti) 108 (18)

Gonzalez D. (Halley Thunder Matelica) 99 (16,5)

Kelly A. (ARAN Cucine Panthers Roseto) 98 (19,6)

Sorrentino G. (Pall. Vigarano) 97 (16,2)

Miccio L. (Alma Basket Patti) 92 (15,3)

Stoichkova K. (USE Rosa Scotti Empoli) 89 (14,8)

Pobozy K. (Azimuth Wealth Management Savona) 89 (14,8)

Potolicchio R. (O.ME.P.S. Afora Givova Battipaglia) 88 (14,7)

Pilabere K. (Alma Basket Patti) 85 (14,2)

D’Angelo F. (La Bottega del Tartufo Umbertide) 77 (12,8)

Pompei F. (La Bottega del Tartufo Umbertide) 75 (12,5)

Peresson A. (USE Rosa Scotti Empoli) 75 (12,5)

Bocola G. (Pall. Vigarano) 75 (12,5)

Bona S. (Basket Girls Ancona) 74 (12,3)

Gramaccioni B. (Halley Thunder Matelica) 73 (12,2)

Perini V. (Pall. Vigarano) 72 (12)

Aispurua S. (Techfind San Salvatore Selargius) 72 (12)

Cvijanovic T. (USE Rosa Scotti Empoli) 71 (14,2)

Ceccarelli S. (Techfind San Salvatore Selargius) 71 (11,8)