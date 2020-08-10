Umana Reyer Venezia parteciperà all’EuroCup Women 2020/21

L’Umana Reyer femminile parteciperà all’EuroCup Women 2020/21. Per la settima stagione consecutiva il gruppo orogranata affronterà una competizione europea conquistata con meriti sportivi. Il sorteggio dei gironi si svolgerà a Monaco di Baviera lunedì 17 agosto mentre la decisione sull’inizio della competizione sarà presa martedì 1 settembre dal FIBA Europe Board.

Il comunicato della FIBA

Participating clubs confirmed for EuroLeague Women and EuroCup Women 2020-21 season

AUGUST 10, 2020

MUNICH (Germany) – The clubs who will be participating in EuroLeague Women and EuroCup Women during the 2020-21 season, including those looking to advance via the Qualifiers, have now been confirmed.

The draws for both competitions will take place in Munich, Germany on August 17, with the decision on the start of European club competitions to be subsequently taken by the FIBA Europe Board on September 1.

EuroLeague Women

A total of 18 clubs have registered for EuroLeague Women, with 14 direct places in the Regular Season and two further places to be determined by two Qualifiers pairings of two clubs each.

The Qualifiers will be played over two legs, home and away.

Clubs with a direct place in the Regular Season:

UMMC Ekaterinburg (RUS)

Lyon ASVEL Feminin (FRA)

Fenerbahce (TUR)

Sopron Basket (HUN)

Arka Gdynia (POL)

CB Avenida (ESP)

ZVVZ USK Praha (CZE)

Famila Basket Schio (ITA)

TTT Riga (LAT)

Dynamo Kursk (RUS)

Tango Bourges Basket (FRA)

Galatasaray (TUR)

BC Nadezhda (RUS)

Basket Landes (FRA)

Clubs participating in the Qualifiers:

Izmit Belediyespor (TUR)

Aluinvent DVTK Miskolc (HUN)

Spar Citylift Girona (ESP)

ACS Sepsi-SIC (ROU)

In order to respect the regulations for EuroCup Women and play the EuroCup Women Regular Season in two geographical conferences, the four clubs playing in EuroLeague Women Qualifiers will be split according to their geographical proximity to those conferences, therefore already pre-determining the pairings for the Qualifiers.

Feeding into ECW Conference 1: Aluinvent DVTK Miskolc vs Izmit Belediyespor

Feeding into ECW Conference 2: Spar Citylift Girona vs ACS Sepsi-SIC

Aluinvent DVTK Miskolc and Spar Citylift Girona, as clubs with the higher number of points accumulated in the three-year ranking, will play the return leg at home.

The winners of the Qualifiers will progress to the Regular Season of the EuroLeague Women. The losers will automatically be seeded for the Regular Season of the EuroCup Women in the respective conference.

EuroCup Women

A total of 33 clubs have registered for EuroCup Women. Additionally, two clubs will join the competition from the EuroLeague Women Qualifiers, making it a total of 35 clubs in EuroCup Women.

The Regular Season will be played with 32 teams comprising of eight groups of four clubs each. Three Qualifiers will be played over two legs, home and away, to reduce the number of clubs for the Regular Season to 32.

The clubs will be divided into two conferences, which to the maximum extent possible are based on geographical proximity, but also depend on the number of the clubs registered per country.

Conference 1: There will be 16 direct places in the Regular Season

Loser ELW Qualifier Conference 1

Sparta&K Moscow Region Vidnoje (RUS)

PBC MBA Moscow (RUS)

Ormanspor Genclik (TUR)

Bellona Kayseri Basketbol (TUR)

Birevim Elazig il Ozel Idare (TUR)

Buyuksehir Beledyesi Adana (TUR)

Hatay BB (TUR)

Atomeromu KSC Szekszard (HUN)

Uni Gyor (HUN)

VBW CEKK Cegled (HUN)

KZ AZS AJP Gorzow WKLP (POL)

KP Brno (CZE)

A3 Basket Umea (SWE)

Neve David Ramla (ISR)

BC Prometey (UKR)

Conference 2: The 13 places in the Regular Season and three places will be decided via the Qualifiers

Loser ELW Qualifier Conference 2- Pairing 2

Landerneau Bretagne Basket (FRA)

Flammes Carolo Basket (FRA)

Roche Vendee Basket (FRA)

ESBVA-LM (FRA)

Lointek Gernika Bizkaia (ESP)

Valencia BC (ESP)

Cadi La Seu (ESP)

Umana Reyer Venezia (ITA)

Castors Braine (BEL)

Basket Hema SKW (BEL)

Phantoms Basket Boom (BEL)

BC Elfic Fribourg (SUI)

In the Qualifiers, the three clubs with the highest number of points accumulated per club in the three-year ranking will be seeded and drawn against the three unseeded teams and will play the return leg of the home and away series at home.

Seeded clubs participating in the Qualifiers:

Saint-Amand Hainaut Basket (FRA)

CDB Clarinos De La Laguna (ESP)

Basket Namur Capitale (BEL)

Unseeded clubs participating in the Qualifiers:

Kangoeroes Mechelen (BEL)

BC Winterthur (SUI)

BBC Grengewald Hueschtert (LUX)

The winners will progress to the Regular Season of the EuroCup Women.

Uff stampa Umana Reyer Venezia